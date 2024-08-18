Abuja to get tallest Christmas tree in Africa

BY UKPONO UKPONG

As part of efforts to promote tourism in the nation’s capital city, plans have been concluded to construct the tallest Christmas light tree in Africa.

The move, which is private sector driven, is aimed at bringing people together, to create a landmark that transcends borders and cultures.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Abuja, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, noted that the endeavour would served as a shared value and collective strength, stressing that it will shine brightly as a symbol of hope and resilience.

“This extraordinary tree, when completed will stand as a testament to our collective spirit and creativity, symbolising much more than just the holiday season.

“It will represent the unity of our nation, the strength of our cultural heritage, and the boundless potential that lies within us all”, she stressed.

Mahmoud, further stated that the event was not just the laying of the foundation for the groundwork for countless future celebrations, but also for family gatherings, and community events

According to her, “this towering symbol will soon illuminate our nights, embodying the festive spirit of Christmas and showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of our beloved continent.

“This project is not merely about height or grandeur; it is about the light it will spread, the smiles it will inspire, and the warmth it will share with everyone who sees it”.

The minister expressed the commitment of the FCT Administration to support and promote tourism in the Territory, noting that the project underscores the spirit of collaboration that would make the tree a cherished landmark for generations to come.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, the Director of Jav Events, Jennifer Fatorisa, stated that the project was in partnership with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Events.

Fatorisa, also revealed that the lighting of the tallest Christmas light tree in Africa would be unveiled on December 7th, 2024, adding that from inception till date, Jav Events have attracted over 300,000 visitors.

She maintained that the event aims to showcase the potential of Abuja as a prime tourist destination and promote the city’s rich cultural heritage, stressing that the events welcome all tribes, religion and ages.

In her words, “Our events are a unique place created to give pleasurable experience to families during the festive periods. Our events are packed with festive activities, decorations, games, shopping and entertainment which has always given families a lot of look forward to.

“During the event, we will be unveiling the Jav Christmas Village 2024 plans in partnership with the Abuja Continental Hotel, a flag off project of Jav Festive destination, which promises to be a ground breaking tourist attraction in the heart of Abuja, pulling in thousands of visitors from all over the continent and beyond”.