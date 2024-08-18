Nigeria’s tourism ministry throws weight behind ‘Abuja I Believe Carnival’

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Federal Ministry of Tourism has officially endorsed the Abuja I Believe Carnival, affirming its support for this landmark event aimed at celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and promoting national unity.

The Abuja I Believe Carnival, scheduled for November 7 to11, 2024, is a public-private partnership initiative designed to showcase Nigeria’s diversity, foster national consciousness, and boost domestic tourism. Organized by Platinum X Art and Media Ltd in collaboration with various government agencies, the carnival promises a vibrant display of Nigeria’s cultural and tourism potential through ten distinct events spread over five days.

During a meeting with the carnival’s Chief Organizing Officer, Omoefe Tawiyah, and other key members of the advisory board and planning committee, The Honorable Minister Lola Ade-John emphasized the importance of such initiatives in strengthening Nigeria’s tourism sector. She commended the carnival’s objectives of promoting peace, reducing crime, and creating employment opportunities, noting that these align perfectly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The Honorable Minister expressed her enthusiasm for the carnival, stating, “The Abuja I Believe Carnival is a testament to the power of collective effort and partnership. It presents a unique opportunity to showcase our nation’s cultural wealth and tourism potential, fostering unity and pride among Nigerians.”

The Federal Ministry of Tourism looks forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure the success of the Abuja I Believe Carnival, promising an exceptional celebration that will highlight Nigeria’s tourism potential and cultural richness.