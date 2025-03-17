2027: The Intrigues, Permutations, Realignments, Wranglings

By Tom Okpe

As the political storm is beginning to gather ahead of the 2027 general election in the country, there appears to be the emergence of another period of intrigues, permutations and political wranglings in the polity and the country, generally, thus, a time of making amends, building bridges and, luring the people.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and indeed, all registered political parties in the country are not left out in this fight for supremacy and who gets what and how, as the election season approaches.

National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been at the fore-front of this game, pledging his ability to reconcile all reconcilable, bringing every Party member and admirers on board to obtain its aim of being the largest Political Party in Africa.

Ganduje had stated in one of the Party’s functions that, as part of the strategy to strengthen inter-party bilateral relations, “we participated at different fora on the continent, discussing issues of ideology, Party politics, visions and missions of various political Parties.

“For instance, the Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, Wings of the Party have attended quite a number of Local and International conferences, and also, organised a number of National and International seminars and workshops relating to women and youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, climate change and other activities that will further enhance and build entrepreneur skills.”

He also, emphasised on the Party, embarking on massive reconciliation of aggrieved Party members, and this move is gradually yielding desired positive results for the Party.

“Through dialogue, we have initiated high level discussions amongst Party leaders and other stakeholders with a view to resolve lingering differences between our members,” Ganduje had stated.

But, as movement into, and from the Party continued with eyes on the 2027 general elections, Monday, the 10th March 2025, saw exit of a founding member of the Party and former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, dumping the ruling APC for the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kaduna State.

These are the intrigues, scheming and permutations that has engulfed the forthcoming elections with eyes on juicy and strategic position of importance, for personal gains and not of the nation and the people.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in his resignation letter to his Ward in Kaduna State, stated reasons’ of irreconcilable differences with the Party’s leadership, expressing disappointment with its trajectory in recent years.

Reacting to the former Governor’s defection in Abuja on Tuesday, journalist cum politician, Ruben Abati said opposition forces may also be dead on arrival as there is no clearly identifiable, symbolic figure to lead the gathering.

“Ambitions of the key figures are equally dissimilar. El-Rufai who has now, presented himself as a rallying and roving coordinator, plays a kind of politics that could alienate many.

“As Governor in Kaduna State, he was constantly accused of favouring one religion against the other, and within the larger Nigeria space, his critics consider him a polarizing, irredentist.

“The SDP which he has opted to join had its brightest moment in Nigerian politics way back in 1993, when Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 Presidential election on its platform, and even that outcome was annulled, 32 years ago,” adding that, “El’Rufai may have begun a long journey into political wilderness.

“As a two-time yesterday man, he should know better, except he is playing the Trumpian game of striking first, to force a negotiation. But, even that does not look like a prospect. The Presidency has dismissed his defection as “inordinate ambition.

“His former colleagues in Kaduna APC have simply said: “we are unperturbed, we are not disturbed and we are not going to lose sleep over El-Rufai’s moves.”

As if retaliatory, two days later, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Ganduje received a retired Colonel of the Nigerian Army, Emmanuel Adegbola and over 13,000 supporters from Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, joining the ruling APC.

Adegbola, who recently retired from the Military, joined the APC in his ward in Saki, Oyo State and was presented to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party by the Oyo Secretary, Olanite Tajudeen.

Ganduje had in his remarks, when he received the defectors declared the Party was set for the total takeover of the South West, come 2027.

“Our blueprint for South West geo-political zone for 2027 is tagged “political homogeneity.” In other words, the South West according to our blueprint, we will work hard and with the help of God, people of the State, Oyo will be an APC State in 2027.

“Other States in the zone that is off our hook, Osun state, by the grace of God, will also be an APC State. That is what we mean by political homogeneity,” he had said.

This was a week after a former third term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai on the platform of

the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also, joined the APC, declaring that

the umbrella is broken and would soon collapse.

Ossai who represented Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwuani of Delta State was formally received into the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja by the Party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold posters appearing in every part of the FCT, bearing 4 + 4 = 8, there are indications that the race for 2027 has started.

Recently, the National Executive Committee, NEC, the highest decision-making body of the APC, passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu also got the endorsement of his Party’s NEC, to run for a second term in office at the 2027 general election, as the chants of “no vacancy at Aso Rock” rented the air in the makeshift NEC hall.

That was just as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma moved the motion to pass vote of confidence on the President, seconded by former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Moving the motion, Uzodinma had said since the President assume office on May 29, 2023 he had been able to take the bull by the horn, to initiate policies that have long term benefits such as removal of fuel subsidy, unification of foreign exchange rate among others.

Prominent opposition leaders and some aggrieved APC chieftains too are said to be nursing possible alliance to produce a viable platform to challenge Tinubu and the ruling Party at the 2027 polls.

Part of the moves, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, at the Ramat House in Bauchi State on Thursday.

At the end of the meeting, Mohammed who is the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum said he was ready to work with Obi ahead of the 2027 general election, calling for unity amongst opposition Parties to, “rescue Nigeria.”

“We in the PDP, as Chairman of my colleagues, the Governors, have always admired him. We have always shown interest because behind the scenes, I have been meeting him. This is not the first time. In fact, I was going to meet him in Abuja, but out of his humility, he decided to come here,” he said.