Gunmen attack House spokesperson’s constituency office

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives spokesman, Rep Benjamin Kalu’s office has been attacked by unknown gunmen in his Federal Constituency, Bende in Abia State.

Kalu, speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday condemned the attack by the assailants, describing it as an ‘act of cowardice.’

He said: “My office in Bende, located at Osuakoli constituency, on Jan 27 at exactly 10 p.m attacked and over a 100 bullet was found, destroying the windows and doors.”

Kalu noted that other parts of the building affected include the ceiling and the APC flag which were pull down and turned into shreds, “my bill boards were also destroyed.”

He said there were no presence of any security agents until the gunmen left, adding that the matter had been reported by his Aids at Osuakoli police station.

He decried the attack and the people behind it saying, “to advance the country’s democracy, violence must not be part of it.”

“Political ideology, style of leadership that is transparent, accountable to people are instrument that would build the wall of democracy in the country.

“The past three and half years, I have dedicated my servant leadership position to better the lots of my people with infrastructures attracted through office of the President.

“My political party as a rulling party has shown presence in my Constituency in education, health, infrastructure among others.

“This was possible because my representation put the people at the centre stage which has offended many people who have wanted the status quo ante, to remain.”

He fingered those who thought that their power had been demystified by his performance to be behind the attack adding; “my message to them is that, my party has left evidence of good governance to the people of my constituency.”

