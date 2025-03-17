Take A University Teaching Appointment, APC heavyweight tells El’Rufai

By Tom Okpe

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has called on the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El’Rufai to take a teaching appointment with a National University, rather than associating with failed politicians against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kaduna State Governor recently dumped the ruling APC to the opposition, Social Democratic Party, SDP, and has vowed to work against President Tinubu in the 2027 Presidential election

Reacting to the development in Abuja on Sunday, APC bigwig, from Benue State, Okpokwu Ogenyi, a Special Adviser on Civil Society Organizations to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wondered how El-Rufai think that his realignment of failed politicians may unseat an incumbent President, Tinubu.

According to Ogenyi, El-Rufai was a sitting Governor when APC lost Kaduna State to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, saying, his political relevant in doubt.

Ogenyi: “El-Rufai is confused. How could he think that his realignment of failed politicians may unseat an incumbent President, Tinubu. He was a Governor when we lost Kaduna State to the PDP.

“Tell me, apart from speaking English here and there, what else can he do? I advise the orator to take up a teaching job where he could add value to the society,” he added.