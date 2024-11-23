Why I allowed my daughter to get her navel Pierced – Bolanle Ninalowo

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up about how he supported his daughter, Aliyah, in her decision to get a body piercing.

In an interview with VJ Adams, Ninalowo revealed that Aliyah initially asked for permission to pierce her tongue, a request he declined. Instead, he suggested that she consider other options.

Aliyah later expressed interest in a navel piercing, which Ninalowo agreed to as a way to strengthen their father-daughter bond. Demonstrating his support, the actor personally drove her to the piercing studio and paid for the procedure.

Ninalowo’s approach highlights his effort to maintain open communication and mutual respect in his relationship with his daughter.