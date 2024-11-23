Yemi Alade blows hot, accuses popular media organisations of blacklisting Her

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has criticized media organizations Cool FM and Clout Africa for allegedly blacklisting her music catalogue after she failed to attend one of their events.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Tomorrow singer expressed frustration over the situation, stating that despite offering an apology to the organizations’ leadership, they have refused to reconcile. Alade accused the heads of these entities of behaving like “small gods” and holding a grudge for over a year.

“Take down my whole catalog from your stations @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica …. God go still give me food,” she wrote. “You’re beefing an artist for 1 full year, over your event. I didn’t go, too. I apologised and even called your oga… no reply.”

The singer further recounted how she and her team have resolved similar misunderstandings globally but faced resistance in this case. She criticized the media platforms for denying her songs airtime over a free show she missed, reiterating her belief that no organization has the right to act as gatekeepers in the industry.

Yemi Alade concluded her post by expressing faith in divine justice while calling out key figures in the organizations, including Cool FM’s Serge Noujaim and Clout Africa’s Joseph Adamu.

She added, “The common decency to reach out and clear out any misunderstanding borne out of sheer carelessness on your path for a whole year, and your next move is to place an embargo on my songs? Remove my whole catalogue @CoolFMNigeria.”

The situation has sparked conversations about artist-media relationships and the power dynamics in the entertainment industry.