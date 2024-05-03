We’re reviewing our fiscal space to arrive at improved minimum wage-NGF

…Commends Nigerian workers for their dedication to service, patience in face of many challenges

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has disclosed that its members are reviewing their fiscal spaces to arrive at an improved minimum wage for workers.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday by the Chairman of the forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, the governors commended Nigerian workers for their dedication to service and patience in the face of many challenges.

The governors said the 37-member tripartite committee inaugurated on the national minimum wage is still making consultations and is yet to conclude its work.

The communique reads in part: “As members of the committee, we are reviewing our individual fiscal space as State Governments and the consequential impact of various recommendations, to arrive at an improved minimum wage we can pay sustainably.

“We remain committed to the process and promise that better wages will be the invariable outcome of ongoing negotiations.”

The governors also met with Shubham Chaudhuri and Ndiame Diop, the outgoing and incoming directors of the World Bank, to discuss the bank’s vision for transitioning.

The communique quoted Chaudhuri as appreciating the forum for the role it is playing in coordinating collective action for developmental change.

“He applauded the non-partisan character of the Forum, the professionalism of its Secretariat, and State governments’ commitment to mutual accountability mechanisms such as performance-based financing interventions by the Bank.

“Members expressed confidence in the choice of Mr. Diop, to lead the collaboration going forward and look forward to a sustained and deepened relationship, ,” the communique said.

The governors commiserated with Siminalayi Fubara and Dapo Abiodun, governors of Rivers and Ogun, respectively, over the recent petrol tanker and gas explosions in their states.

They called for proper maintenance of trucks, especially those fitted to convey compressed natural gas (CNG) and recommended appropriate training for drivers.

On enforcement of regulations, members resolved to engage relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to align the activities of federal regulators with the operations of officials at the sub-national level.