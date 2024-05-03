BRGIE unveils Biafrashop to support Biafra Liberation 

The Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, Simon Ekpa, has launched the Biafra Shop to support the actualization of Biafra Liberation.

Ekpa disclosed this in a statement during Biafra Shop’s official unveiling on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

According to him, the Biafra Shop is designed to generate funds for Biafra Liberation and Humanitarian services in Biafra land.

He urged Biafrans and lovers of Biafra to patronize Biafra Shop.

Ekpa stressed that every purchase on Biafra Shop will fund Biafra Liberation.

“Biafra shop is where Biafrans and lovers of Biafrans can purchase items and, in doing so, support the Liberation of Biafra. It is also how the Biafra Government generates funds for Biafra Liberation and humanitarian assistance in Biafra territory. Every purchase goes to Biafra Liberation.

“I urge Biafrans to continue voting in the ongoing self referendum. Please see link: https://biafrashop.org/collections/limited-editions”, he stated.

The development comes after BRGIE unveiled Biafracoin, a cryptocurrency platform offering users an 18 per cent return on Investment in March.