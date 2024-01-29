AFCON 2024: Abbas charges S/Eagles to get the trophy

BY TOM OKPE

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has charged the Super Eagles to bring home the trophy at the ongoing African Cup of Nations taking place in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Abbas, a goodwill message on Sunday to the Nigerian national football team, said the Super Eagles have the potential to win the AFCON tournament, especially, with the array of stars and experienced players in the team. His message was conveyed through a statement by his media aide, Musa Krishi.

The Super Eagles played its group knock out match on Saturday night, caging the ‘Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2.0 win and qualifying for the quarter finals of the tournament.

The Speaker noted that football and several other sports have been a potent tool for uniting Nigerians across ethno-religious lines, adding that the citizens show more patriotism, unity and love through their passion for the national teams.

Speaker Abbas also expressed his appreciation to the delegation of the House, comprising some members and several former Super Eagles players who are currently in Cote d’Ivoire to cheer the youngsters to victory.

“I urge relevant government agencies and officials who are managing the Nigerian team at AFCON to ensure that their welfare is given utmost priority, as this would go a long way to motivate the nationals,” he stated.

The Speaker wished the Super Eagles, successful outing at the Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.