We have styled almost every top Nigerian celebrity” MNS luxury boss, Mariam Balogun

MNS Luxury is rated as one of the African celebrity styling companies in Atlanta, USA.

Having been in the business for over five years, the fashion enterprise which also ships high end designer clothing to celebrities and public figures all over the world, can boast of her feats in styling highly place Nigerians.

“We have styled almost every top Nigerian celebrity, here in America and right there in Nigeria” Mariam Balogun, the CEO stated.

Founded by the Lagos state-born social media, travel and lifestyle Influencer, Mariam Balogun, MNS Luxury’s work and claims can be verified through her website and social media where popular Nigerian celebrities’ pictures are displayed, slaying with MNS Luxury touches.

“I have lost count of celebrities we have styled but I vividly remember, Toke Makinwa, Nina Ivy, Mercy Eke, Davido and so many more” May May, as she is fondly called, added.

Famous in the Atlanta music scene, Mariam Balogun’s MNS Luxury is on most music director’s speed dial, when it comes to styling musical artists for music video productions.

