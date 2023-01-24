Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Emmanuel Igboke to star in “Facade”

The multi award-winning Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Emmanuel Igboke popularly known as Emmanuel Igboke is set to star in an upcoming movie titled “Facade”.

The movie is produced by Irene Onwuachi and directed by Wale Donald.

It is starring Maurice Imadu, Carlos Bell, Irene Onwuachi, Yetunde Adeyemi, Emilian Andrew, Ifreanyi Ogwu, Olalekan Taiwo, Morenikeji Usman, Priscilla Ayomikun Saidu, Eniola Segunmaro & Debora Ewedafe.

The movie is “coming sooner than you can imagine,” the producer Irene Onwuachi reportedly stated, although she did not provide a release date.

Actor Emmanuel Igboke also stressed that the movie is his first releasing project of the year 2023, “Excited to share this with y’all..Anticipate for it, coming out soon fam!!!” He said.

