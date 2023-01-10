Uchen hints on releasing EP soon

Having been creative and steadily working out better deals for his music career, Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Uchen Henry, professionally known as Uchen, has hinted on releasing a body of work.

Before now, Uchen has done music with big names in Brazil like, DJ thimarques , Mc Paulin da Capital and so many more. He has worked with top record labels also in Brazil; the likes of Love Funk Produtora, KondZilla.

Speaking about his upcoming Extended Play- EP, he said the body of work would consist of about 5 songs but he decided not to reveal the title and tracklist yet. He noted that professional producers and sound engineer from both Brazil and Nigeria would also work on the project to make it worthwhile.

“I won’t reveal the title or tracklist now but when it’s time I will definitely do that for my fans. I just want to assure my fans that I’m putting my all in the project as I can’t withstand failing my people who have been standing by me. Just wait for the magic.”

