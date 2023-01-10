Buhari attended Adamawa APC campaign to satisfy partisan exigencies, failed to commend Tinubu – PDP

.Says President avoided speaking for ex- Lagos Gov

By Tunde Opalana

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation said events that unfolded at the flagging -off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Yola, Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dairu Ahmad (Binani) clearly showed that President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Campaign noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, avoided the booby trap set to lure him into campaigning for Tinubu by failing to speak in his (Asiwaju’s) commendation at the rally.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday, the Campaign further noted that a visibly embarrassed Asiwaju Tinubu had to put up with President Buhari merely raising his hand without speaking on his (Tinubu’s) personality despite the pressure being mounted on him (Buhari).

“It is clear that President Buhari attended the APC Presidential rally, after much prodding, only to satisfy partisan exigencies and not to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu, who is badgered by allegations bordering on narcotics, corruption, perjury, forgery, identity theft among others for which most well-meaning Nigerians have distanced themselves from his Presidential bid.

“Our Campaign is therefore not surprised that President Buhari avoided the booby trap of smearing his image by refusing to campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu at the rally.

“It was indeed a pitiable sight to behold as Asiwaju Tinubu watched Mr. President’s mouth, expecting him to campaign for him and speak words of commendation on his personality, which to his embarrassment, never came.

“Even when President Buhari, who was about to leave the campaign stage, was reminded by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to address the gathering in Hausa language, Mr. President merely described him (Tinubu) as being nominated by the Party and failed to campaign for him,” said the Atiku / Okowa campaign

It recalled how it had earlier cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu that dragging President Buhari into his campaign cannot help him “given that his image had gone beyond redemption.”

The Campaign therefore, asked the APC Presidential Candidate “to face his political woes and not attempt to transfer the burden and smear of his alleged narcotic-related offence and countless allegations of corruption and sundry misdemeanors on the President.

“Asiwaju Tinubu should stop wasting his time. He should yield to the consensus by Nigerians to vote in a more acceptable, capable and experienced Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation at this critical time.”

