Transition: 10 ex-Internationals to grace Okpebholo’s novelty match

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

Barely few days to the inauguration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as governor of Edo State, a novelty cum victory football match would be played in his honour by some select celebrities.

Among the celebrities on the field of play would be ex-Super Eagles and Bendel Insurance of Benin stars comprising Mutiu Adepoju, Augustine Eguavoen(Super Eagles gaffer), Bright Omokaro(10/10), Samson Ozogula(Zion Train), Felix Owolabi, Baldwin Bazuaye, Peter Obanor, Tony Emedofu and Ambrose Vanzekin among others.

The match, which would be played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, kicks off by 4pm on Sunday, November 10th with the governor elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa in attendance as they play host to a horde of political heavyweights from across the country.

According to the spokesman for the organisers and former Edo State Football Association Chairman,Hon.Frank Ilaboya, , the two opposing teams that evening will be Akpakomiza and friends slugging it out with ex-international soccer stars.

Ilaboya disclosed that standard balls and branded quality jersies that would be used for the match already slated for Sunday have since arrived the state ahead of the D-Day ,while also giving the thumbs up to reputable organizations, corporate bodies and individuals who have rallied round to give their support to ensure that the occasion is grand.