Traditional leaders tasks on free elections in Nigeria

By Saka Bolaji

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sanni Bello has tasked traditional leaders in Nigeria to a peaceful and violent free general elections.

The governor gave the charge at the weekend during the Coronation and Presentation of Staff of Office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, HRH, Alh. Muhammad Barau Muazu II at the Federal College of Education Field, Kontagora.

He said the traditional leaders as custodians of cultural heritage, people are looking up to them to be non-partisan before, during and after the elections.

According to him, “we believe this is another opportunity for the the traditional rulers to uphold the confidence of the people and consolidate on the gains of their forebears by ensuring the continued peace, stability and progress of our nation.

The governor described Sarkin Sudan as a gentle, compassionate, humble man full of perseverance and faith in the will of God.

He expressed optimism that the 7th Emir of Kontagora will provide needed leadership that would propel development to the Emirate as he is from a courageous and pious lineage.

” I congratulate the people of Kontagora for having am Emir whose pedigree, exposure and experience will be of great advantage in attracting phenomenal socio-economic development to the emirate and the state as a whole”, he said.

He also commended the kingmakers for a credible process that brought about the appointment of the Emir which he said further broaden the legitimacy and integrity of the traditional system, while promising that government will continue to engage traditional institutions in governance.

In his acceptance speech, Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Barau II, assured that he will stand by all his subjects and ensure peace, security and development of the Emirate while urging the people to remain law abiding and compassionate to one another.

The Emir appreciated the governor for his support towards the success of the event and for all those that attended.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his remarks, reminded Sarkin Sudan that leadership comes with huge responsibilities hence, he should allow God to guide him in leading the people based on justice and equity for a successful reign.

The Sultan enjoined all that contested the throne to sheath their swords and join hands with the Sarkin Sudan to develop the Emirate and the Emir of Kontagora to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between his Emirate and the Caliphate.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik administered the oath of office and allegiance to the Sarkin Sudan supervised by the governor.

The 7th Sarkin Sudan was born in 1974 to late Sarkin Sudan Mu’azu Ibrahim, and obtained various academic certificates at different levels from 1980 to 2017.

His is a grandson of late Sarkin Sudan Ibrahim Nagwamatse and an entrepreneur with many years of experience.

Before his appointment, he has held various positions of leadership in Salwa Global Company.

The 47 year old Emir is the 7th child of a family of 8, the 7th Emir who contested among 47 contestants to ascend the throne.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentations of royalty items comprising of Holy Qua’an, spear and staff of office.

READ ALSO: We ‘ll not play religious, ethnic cards in PDP.

Some dignitaries at the event were the Minister for State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, who represented the President, APC Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shetima, Deputy House of Representatives Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, NASS members, immediate past governor of the state, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Deputy governor, Ahmed Musa Ibeto.

Others were APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Muazu Bawa Rijau, gubernatorial candidate of the party, Umaru Mohammed Bago, members of the State Executive Council, members of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Emirs of Zaria, Jama’are, Talata Mafara and that of Yauri.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...