2023: Obi preaches violence free electioneering

By Tom Okpe

As days are counted towards the February 25 Presidential and Governorship election, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi electrified Lagos State with his campaign, advocating for violence free, fair and credible election in the commercial nerve centre and the country in general.

Excitement of the people which was described to be, ‘electrifying’ as the whole city was shut down by organic jubilant youths, women, and adults struggling to see and hear the Presidential Candidate’s front-runner in the election due soon.

The visits of the LP candidate to some markets and road works on Saturday, along strategic areas in the commercial city ensured that all parts of Lagos were engulfed in the Obi euphoria before finally, assembling at the Tafawa Balewa Square to the warm embrace of another very massive crowd of Obidient supporters.

It was reported by the Obi-Datti Media that attempt to frustrate the rally by some hoodlums and hirelings failed, although, Lagos Police Command confirmed four injured and many vehicles damaged by the gangsters ostensibly engineered by political opponents.

All through Alaba International Market in the Ojo area through Festac to Apapa, Ikeja through Maryland to Onipanu to Surulere among others, there was endless dancing and singing of ‘Obi Kerere nke’, all the way.

At all the strategic places, Obi addressed the crowd preaching non-violence electioneering and promising a new Nigeria where the people will sojourn in peace and concord.

The LP flag bearer who was overwhelmed and humbled by the show of love described the massive crowd and the enthusiasm as awesome,

condemning any form of brutality.

He called on the youths to eschew violence saying: “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence.

“I totally, condemn any form of violence or political thuggery; especially, the incessant attack on my Obidient supporters.”

Obi also called on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly, warning that the people’s civil space must not shrink further than it is, already.

At the rally at the famous Tafawa Balewa Square, Obi told Lagosians that he and Datti are coming to revolutionize governance and create a new Nigeria where people will be secured, to live harmoniously in peace.

The former Anambra state Governor told the visibly excited and thrilled crowd that he and his Vice are more qualified than anybody in the race in so many ways; pointing, “competence, capacity, antecedents, and capabilities.

“We are coming from the private sector, having paid our dues successfully, respectively and have no dented records as our past in all areas, verifiable.”

He said they will take Nigeria away from sharing to producing in line with their consumption-to-production policies which are intended to provide jobs to millions of youths in their productive age and through that, pull people out of poverty.

Speaking specifically about Lagos State, the nation’s commercial hub, Obi said: “In revolutionizing governance, the hiccups at seaports will be rectified and enabling environment, created for businesses.”

He reminded the mammoth crowd that February 25, 2023, Presidential election is going to be different adding; “it’s going to be based on competence, character, and competence of candidates not on tribe, religion, or my turn.

“It’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country and reposition it for a huge role in the comity of nations.”

Other speakers at the rally including the Vice Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, LP National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure among others, buttressed the fact that a secured new Nigeria is possible through Obi-Datti and the Labour Party.

