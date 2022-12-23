Tinubu: We’ll remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protest

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to remove fuel subsidies.

Tinubu also promised to contain the security situation in Nigeria so that entrepreneurs can have an enabling environment for business.

The flagbearer made the pledge on Thursday at a business luncheon with business owners in Lagos.

The former governor said if elected he would take bold decisions that would turn the nation’s economy around.

Tinubu declared that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

“How can we subsidise the fuel consumption of Cameroon, Niger, Benin Republic?

“No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove the fuel subsidy”, he vowed.

