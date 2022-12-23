Yuletide: Federal Fire Service boss puts all stations on alert

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Controller General, Federal Fire and Rescue Service, Engr. Jaji Abdulganiyu, has directed all stations, state and zonal commands to be alert as Nigerians celebrate Christmas and cautioned Nigerians to desist from use of fireworks.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Federal Fire Service, Abraham Paul.

“Christmas is a time for celebrations with many families and friends coming together to enjoy the festivities without taking extra care, it is easy to become distracted with so much going on and easy for fire to strike.

“The yuletide as we all know is often characterised by the influx of all manner of people for business and social interactions; a period for merry-making, which comes with its adverse effects.

“Let us remind ourselves by re-visiting the causes of some fires and carnages in our homes and on our roads; Overloading of electrical sockets, Improper and careless usage of LPG, Non-maintaince of electrical equipment, Careless usage and handling of nake flame e.g Candles, Improper handling of hydrocarbons and flammable lquid with regard to storage and transportation, Improper housing keeping in the markets and home, Haphazard layouts of our markets, homes, illegal electrical connections and use of inferior materials in the wiring.”

In addition, the CG advised the business communities that as they prepare to serve their customers and maximise on profits this Christmas season, they should think of ‘‘safety first”.

“However, it is worth noting that fire safety or prevention is a shared responsibility and for the Federal Fire Service to be successful, the citizens must emulate good safety practices by installing early detection and warning systems as well as fire extinguishers on their premises.

“While Fire safety is vital throughout the year, the extra distractions of Christmas make it especially important to be vigilant during the festive season. This is why Federal Fire Service is asking you to take extra care over the festive season to ensure that your families and loved ones are protected from fire.

“To ensure you have the merriest of Christmas, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains. Never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms.

“The colder weather brings its own menaces too. Take care when using portable heaters or open fires to keep warm.

“Be aware of fire safety over the Christmas period and check in on older or vulnerable people. You should also make sure that everyone in your house knows what to do if there is a fire and how to escape safely.

“I wish all the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and their families a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. In case of fire and other emergency call Federal Fire Service on 08032003557/122.”

