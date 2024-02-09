Tinubu orders mandatory recitation of national pledge

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive mandating the recitation of the National Pledge following the National Anthem at all official and public gatherings.

Stressing the importance of upholding national symbols, Tinubu emphasised the need for allegiance to the country and the preservation of its values. The directive was given during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Renewed Hope City project in Abuja.

Tinubu underscored the significance of respecting national values and promoting unity, urging Nigerians to serve the country with dedication and honesty.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, calling on citizens to uphold the nation’s glory.

This, according to him, will help to ensure absolute respect for the national symbols, strengthen allegiance and fidelity to country, and preserve Nigeria’s ethos and defining character.

The 3, 112 housing units project is located a the 3,112 housing-unit at Karsana, in the federal capital territory.

The President emphasised the imperativeness of respecting national values, promoting the nation’s ideals, and abiding by its established norms.

“Before I left home this morning, I asked for a printout of the national pledge and we have to relaunch it at this event. The relaunch is about being committed to the values, greatness, and hope of our country. It is our pledge to Nigeria, our country, to be faithful, loyal, and honest. To serve Nigeria with all your strength – we saw it on the field of play yesterday. We were all rejoicing. Everyone of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning”.

“We did not say it will be Eldorado and smooth all the way. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications. We will defend our unity and uphold Nigeria’s glory in every way possible because we are Nigerians, and we have no other country,” President Tinubu said.