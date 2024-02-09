AFCON: S’ Africa fans threaten Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, currently playing for Chippa United in South Africa, has reportedly been targeted with threats from South African fans following his remarkable performance in the Nigeria-South Africa clash in the semi finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday.

According to former Super Eagles international Idah Peterside, who disclosed the threats on Channels Television, Nwabali has been cautioned against returning to his club after the AFCON tournament due to his standout role in preventing South Africa’s advancement.

While no violent incidents have been reported, Peterside expressed concerns over threatening messages directed at Nwabali, with some fans allegedly urging him not to come back to South Africa.

During the semifinal clash against Bafana Bafana, Nwabali demonstrated his skill by making crucial saves during regular play and successfully blocking two penalties in the shootout. Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw in full time.