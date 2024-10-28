Tinubu not T-Pain, he feels Nigerians’ pain – Onanuga

…Says Tinubu bought refurbished jet, not new one

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, says that his principal, President Bola Tinubu, is not unfeeling as painted by some persons on social media.

Onanuga said the President feels the pain of Nigerians and has assured them that better days are nearer than before.

The presidential spokesman, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said his principal is not T-pain, as “mischievously” nicknamed on social media.

Onanuga said Tinubu has not come to inflict pain on Nigerians but to “repair the economy”.

He said “the President is aware that the citizens are going through some difficulties” but said Tinubu is not aware that some persons have labelled him T-pain on social media as “the President does not read what is on the social media”.

Onanuga said: “Some people have also responded and called the President a different name. So, as far as I am concerned, it is a non-issue.

“Some people out of mischief just say somebody is a T-pain, He (Tinubu) is not T-pain.

READ ALSO: Cabinet Reshuffle: Group Charges Matawalle, Keyamo to…

“The President has never shied away from telling Nigerians that he feels their pain and he is working very hard to make sure that he gives them some relief so that things will get better and this country will get more prosperity.”

He said despite galloping inflation, “we are experiencing economic growth, despite inflation, revenues have increased”.

In another development, Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said contrary to popular opinion, his principal, President Bola Tinubu, did not acquire a new official jet but a refurbished one.

“It’s not President Tinubu’s plane, it belongs to the people of Nigeria, it is our property,” Onanuga said on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-economic programme aired on Channels Television.

He said some jets in the presidential fleet like a 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 purchased under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo are all in bad condition, and their maintenance costs were outrageous. Hence, instead of spending a bogus amount of money on aircraft maintenance, the President sought the approval of the National Assembly for a refurbished jet still in good condition.

Onanuga said the refurbished Airbus A330 would save Nigeria high maintenance costs in servicing the old aircraft.

Onanuga urged Nigerians to prioritise the President’s safety, noting that the newly acquired plane is Nigeria’s property, not Tinubu’s.

The presidential spokesman said Tinubu won’t take the just-acquired jet with him when he leaves office. Onanuga said the jet would also benefit Tinubu’s successor.

Onanuga said: “The president did not buy a new jet; what he has is a refurbished jet – it has been used by somebody else before he got it but it is a much newer model than the one President Buhari used.

“The one President Buhari used was bought by President Obasanjo some 20 years ago.

“There was a time the President went to Saudi Arabia, that plane developed some problems and the President had to leave with a chartered jet to The Netherlands.”

The presidential spokesman said he spoke with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on the faulty plane and he said the maintenance costs because of the age of the plane were exorbitant hence the need for another plane.

“People should try to prioritise the safety of the president. I’m not sure anybody wishes our president to go and crash in the air. We want his safety so that he can hand over to whoever wants to take over from him,” Onanuga said.