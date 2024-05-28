Tinubu leaves Lagos for Abuja

… To commence projects’ commissioning in Abuja

After leaving Lagos, President Bola Tinubu is expected to commission many projects carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Administration in Abuja.

The President officially kicked off the 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project while he was in Lagos. The project is expected to revolutionize the growth of rural areas and the economy.

Along with practically commissioning the renovation of 330 roads and bridges nationwide, President Tinubu also opened the Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the Rehabilitated Third Mainland.

The President will, among other things, commission the southern Parkway in Abuja, which runs from Christian Center to Ring Road One.