Aide recaps Eno’s travails , victory in book to mark one year in office

By Isaac Job

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa State governor on Media , Anietie Usen has recollected the travails , prophecies culminating to the victory of Pastor Umo Eno to mark the governor’s one year in office .

Usen; an award winning journalist and former Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine chronicled the journey of Pastor Umo Eno in a 400 page book titled ” And It Came To Pass” presented to the public on Sunday as part of activities to celebrate the governor’s one year anniversary in the state.

READ ALSO: Military reopens Banex Plaza in Abuja

Setting the tone for the book launch at the International Worship Centre in Uyo , the former Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement in the state Emmanuel Enoidem (SAN) the title of the book was appropriate considering the travails which Eno went through in his journey to become the governor of Akwa Ibom

“There is no better title to the book as put up by the Author Anietie Usen than the one he cleverly chosen for the book

“It encapsulates all that happened prior to the emergence of Umo Eno and his subsequent victory at the poll .

“The book captured the announcement of Umo Eno as the next governor of the state after Udom Emmanuel . The prophecy came from the Lord .

” It was the first time that all the aspirants came together to elect one of them Umo Eno as a governor .

” Consequently, all the political gladiators in the state have come together to accept Umo Eno as the governor of the state “.

Reviewing the book , Prof Effiong Johnson of Department of Communication Art , University of Uyo categorized the book among the biographical literary works

“The book falls into the class of literature known as biographical books . It is a parody . The narrative adopts a biblical form . The book is a chronicles that come pass .

“The book adopt a documentary approach known as Docu factuality .

“From 13- 23 captures all the legal intrigues that brought about the emergence of Umo Eno . It is a book to be studied to know how politics is played .

It is a record of truth and facts . The book has a filmic approach by using pictures of how you were and how you are now .

Usen ; who is the Author of Am” Audacity Of Journalism”, The Village Boy” which won United Nations award and other books to his credit said the book must be read by those who don’t like readings .

“Every good things come from above. Governor Umo Eno is a perfect gift for AKwa Ibom. Even those who don’t like reading books will read this one”. he said .

END