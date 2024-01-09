Eight die in Anambra boat mishap

BY IDRIS AHMED

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),said eight passengers were confirmed dead in the boat mishap at Umumu Anam, Anambra West LGA

of Anambra state.

A press statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Dardau, made available to Journalists on Monday in Lokoja, said the unfortunate accident occurred between Thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th of January, 2024 at about 7am.

The NIWA authorities at its headquarters in Lokoja, noted with regret that the sad incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Idah in Kogi state to Onitsha in Anambra state.

“Upon the receipt of the sad report, relevant personnel from the marine department were deployed for rescue, recovery, and proper investigation.” Dardau said.

The GM Corporate Affairs of the Water Ways Authority disclosed that preliminary reports indicated that the wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with about 50 passengers on board.

From the records, 8 persons were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

“The recovery efforts are ongoing and the Authority will provide detailed information to the public as soon as the field officers report back to the headquarters.

“The Authority sincerely commiserates with the friends and families of the deceased and prayed to God to rest their souls.

“In the meantime, we want to reassure the general public that NIWA is doing everything possible to ensure safer inland waterways for the movement of people and goods across our inland waterways,” Dardau said.