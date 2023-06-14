Tinubu action man, working to make Nigeria better – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has described President Bola Tinubu as an action man working to make Nigeria a better place.

Galadima said the decisions Tinubu had taken as President had indicated that he’s determined to make Nigeria a better place.

Speaking in Abuja, the NNPP chieftain urged the President to maintain the tempo.

According to Galadima: “For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly: Guwor, Akpowowo emerge Speaker, Deputy

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com