Delta Assembly: Guwor, Akpowowo emerge Speaker, Deputy Speaker

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The member representing Warri South West State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon. Dennis Emomotimi, has emerged Speaker.

Guwor, emerged the Speaker of the House on Tuesday June 13th 2023, during the inauguration.

Also, the former Commissioner who served under the immediate past governor of the state, Barr. Arthur Akpowowo, emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Barr. Akpowowo, is a first timer and member representing Ethiope east State Constituency.

It was gathered that the former state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had in a closed door meeting settled for Ijaw speaking for the Speakership position, insisting that Chief Government Ekpemokplo, Alias , Tomopolo threw his weight behind his governorship election eight years back , adding that Ijaw speaking in all standard, deserves to be Speaker.

But this was not to be as the Urhobo and Isoko political chieftains allegedly vowed that it is either Urhobo or Isoko tribe that suppose to be Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and not Ijaw speaking lawmaker.

The election of the House of Assembly principal officers though was greeted in Jubilations especially by supporters of the elected, but shrouded in various open meetings outside the chambers where there was glaring indications that Ijaw speaking expectations may have been allegedly shattered.

Sources said that several influential Ijaw speaking people insisted that even though Ijaw speaking was the Deputy Governor in the last administration, the tribe deserve to have the position of the Speaker, as they have allegedly wooed the lawmakers with mouth watering gifts to ensure victory for an Ijaw speaking person as Speaker

A highly placed politician who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, however, described the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker as the best that will help to strengthen developments strides by the Governor Sheriff Oborovwori administration in the state.

He added that, “we are glad that the election has produced two capable hands and this will help to build up the state with the Governor, Chief Sheriff Francis Oborovwori.”

