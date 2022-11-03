Terror alert: Security agencies have everything under control — Buhari

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reassured Nigerians that irrespective of the terror alert issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments on impending attack on the nation’s capital, Abuja, Nigeria’s security agencies are in firm control of all threats.

The president made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open a 3-day strategic communication conference of the 36 state commandants, provosts of training schools and public relations officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The event, which has Public Relations Officers of several security and law enforcement agencies in attendance, is to strategise on reporting security issues during the 2023 elections.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president also debunked reports about “rising insecurity” in the country.

“Irrespective of what the western nations are saying, Nigeria is safe as our security agencies have firm control over security issues and any impending threats. They are more than capable to thrash it”, he said.

He advised Nigerians to completely ignore the false alarm raised by some foreign nations including the travel advisory recently issued by the United States and United Kingdom governments, which generated palpable fear.

The president also called for robust relationship between heads of security agencies, their spokespersons and the media in order to carry Nigerians along in the fight against insecurity.

He said it was important for heads of security agencies to be open to their spokespersons and the media at all times.

“Give them a sense of belonging to do their job to the best of their ability, remembering Public Relations Officers only when in trouble is not the right way to go,” he added.

The President said communication doors must be left open, “so that it is not only when you run into trouble that you remember them, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

READ ALSO: Korra Obidi: My ex-husband is demanding I pay spousal.

“If there is a need to accept wrongs, quickly accept it; don’t try to cover infractions, apologise to the public, this will help get the confidence of the public.”

Earlier, Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said that the strategic meeting was to address critical issues and explore challenges ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Sensitivity is part of security architecture, this conference will further deepen knowledge in the handling of sensitive security information.

“The public has the right to know, however, their knowing has to be strategic as well, for improved operational efficiency going forward,” he said.

Audi explained that security agencies also rely on credible information by citizens to ensure timely prevention of crimes and in managing conflicts.

“Every member of the society has a level of responsibility in ensuring security.

“Some need to volunteer information, some to provide counseling and some to engage in the theatre of the war itself,” the CG said.

He however said that existing strategic communication channels must be improved upon and sustained to allow the public have confidence in security operatives.

“It is by so doing that the public will have more trust and confidence in working together with us,” he added.

Audi enjoined all Nigerians to work closely with security agencies, and stop discrediting the efforts of the Federal Government to address the country’s security challenges.

He also urged politicians to not politicize the security situation in the country as the Federal and State governments step up strategies in the fight against terrorism and other crimes.

In his remarks, Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), said that the training came at a critical time of security challenges that needs to be confronted by everyone.

He said that strategic communication is at the core of public relations, adding that communication is a peculiar field that can only be managed by trained persons.

The NIPR president, therefore, appealed to the spokespersons to join the institute in line with the law guiding professional PR practice in the country.

The event, organised by the NSCDC, had in attendance state NSCDC Commandants, their spokespersons and other media stakeholders.

Others are PROs of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Department of State Services, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...