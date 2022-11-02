Korra Obidi: My ex-husband is demanding I pay spousal support, wants to take my daughters from me

America-based Nigerian dancer and singer Korra Obidi has cried out over child-custody woes she is facing with her ex-husband, Justine Dean.

The mother of two took to social media to announce that Justine had asked for full custody of their daughters June and Athena.

Speaking via a new video on her Facebook page, Korra announced that her ex-husband was not only asking for full custody of the girls but also spousal support due to his mental health that has being affected.

She revealed that she was informed by her lawyer that Justin had filed for her kids to be immediately taken away from her, but he was denied by a Judge.

Korra added that despite her being responsible for the payment of the children school fees of about $800 per month, since February, Justin was still demanding spousal support from her, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Her words; “I just got from my lawyer that our brother in the Lord, my ex, has filed for my children to be immediately taken away from me but was denied by a judge. He is also asking for spousal support

“I have been paying our children’s school fees since February till now, which is about $800 per month, on my own.”

