Stop misleading Deltans, Ubini warns APC

By Ese Adagbra

Hon. Collins Ubini, the Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State has warned the All Progressive Congress APC in the state , to refrain from misleading the public and stop any form of inciting Deltans ,against the State Government.

While describing the statement credited to Mr Valentine Onojeghwo, Publicity Secretary of the APC, Delta State chapter on the 33 years anniversary of the state as “Not only misleading, rather it is the stock in trade of APC People who do not see anything good in what others are doing or done”, he cautioned the opposition to stop their ‘More Catholic than the Pope’ posture and face reality.

He challenged the APC to show prove of the allegation that the Governor Oborevwori- led Delta State government allegedly collected 40 Billion Naira loan.

He said that Delta State has not missed or wasted, neither is going to miss or waste any opportunity at 33 ! and beyond.

The former Ward 3 Chairman of Okpe PDP , handed down the warning while reacting to the allegations levelled against past and current governors of the State.

In a statement he personally signed ,made available to journalists at the weekend in Orerokpe , Okpe Local Government Area, he expressed happiness that at least for once the APC has acknowledged that the Delta State Government has achieve something with the on going Construction 3 flyover projects in Effurun and Warri ” It therefore means that PDP still remain the party to beat in Delta State”.

On the 40 billion Naira ooan,he explained that when Governor Oborevwori came on board the Delta State Government only stood as a guarantor to ensure that Association of Local Government of Nigeria,ALGON got 40 Billion Naira facilities to pay Local Government retirees pension , which will be repayable in 5 years! While the debt owned by the State was recently,serviced!

He added that APC should stop been” alarmist ” as no state or country is not owing debt ” Even the U.S.A. is owning and the biggest debtor in the World! It is how you spend the money you borrowed that matters. If APC has prove of where Delta State under Governor Oborevwori borrowed they should show the world! He has not borrow any Kobo since he assumed power “

He dismissed the accusation that for over 20 years Delta State is been governed by” Charlatans “

” Everybody knows that the State has witnessed and still witnessing tremendous achievements right from 1991 when it was created!

Today,We.have bridges, Criss Crossing different parts of the State! Bomadi ,Olomu ,Omadino .Good Roads , improved Health and Education Facilities, Salaries are paid as at when due, a lot of Deltans have been employed into the State Civil Service! In the past 33 Years.

” Yet somebody sitting down there in his comfort zone is saying we have

Missed Opportunities” This is very, very, unfair! All the developments we have in Delta State today is from the PDP, How on earth, would you described Former Governors as Charlatans?

Continue ” You can see the hatred in their Statement,how can somebody say Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is following the line of Mis governance? You can only rate his government after doing his second term in office based on his performance by the Grace of God. It is too early to do so .This accusation clearly shows the level of APC blindness and wickedness! “

On the Asaba- Ughelli express way, he assured that work is going on ,adding that governance is a continuity.He denied the accusation that the PDP is using appointments as political patronage and settlement for party members. ” You see, like I said they claim to know everything! It is not true that only PDP people were appointed go and check! People from other political parties who Governor Oborevwori know that can bring their expertise to the development of the State were appointed! Including Technocrats go and Check! “

Hon.Ubini explained that Governor Oborevwori created a new Directorate for Riverine Development all in a bid to give the Riverine Communities Special Developmental attention! “Yet the Yeye APC people cannot praise him for this feat all they are interested in is unnecessary criticism! Party of failed Politicians”

He stressed that the PDP has done well in the management of the State Resources by bringing meaningful development to the State. According to him, that is why the party has been

” Winning Elections through Popular Votes, unlike the APC that lacks unity and trend on lies and deception , That was how they deceived Nigerians in 2015 , Today, Nigerians cannot breath, unlike when PDP was at the center! It is that same deception and more Catholic than the Pope Character, they are trying to showcase in Delta State,but Deltans are wise, they follow PDP and will continue to do so”

He concluded that Deltans have a lot to celebrate at 33 , because a lot of opportunities and development have come to the state in the past 33 Years and APC will fail and continue to fail in Delta State.