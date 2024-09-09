25 year old candidate can now contest Ogun council election – OGSIEC

Persons of at least 25 years of age aspiring to run for any position in the local government administration of Ogun State are now eligible to contest election on the platforms of political parties of their choice.

This is as the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, has amended the age qualification for candidates in the November 16 local government elections.

The Commission has reduced the minimum age qualifications from the previously mandated 30 years to 25 years.

The Commission disclosed the amendment in a statement made available to the media by its Chairman , Babatunde Osibodu.

According to the chairman, the Commission hinged the amendment on the provisions of Section 7(4) & 106 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) which stipulates that a candidate is qualified for election if he or she has attained the age of 25 years.

Osibodu added that the Commission has extended the deadline for each party’s primaries by one week.

“The primaries, initially set to end on Monday, September 9, will now run until Monday, September 16, 2024. The collection of personal data forms (CF001 and CF002) by each political party has also been extended to Friday, September 20, 2024.

“Political parties that have already conducted their primaries may collect the necessary forms for each of their candidates starting from Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with submissions accepted between Monday, September 16, and Friday, September 20, 2024.

“All other schedules in the previously published election timetable remain unchanged; including the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections set to hold on November 16, 2023,” the statement read in part.

The Commission also announced that all political parties planning to run in the elections are invited to a meeting by 12:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Commission’s headquarters in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.