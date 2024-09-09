Edo Guber: We’re not barren, Obaseki’s wife replies Oshiomhole

…..comforts childless women

By Titus Akhigbe

Following the recent outburst of Senator Adams Oshiomhole at a campaign rally, describing Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the wife of Edo State Governor as barren, the latter has urged childless women to see themselves not as barren but as fruitful, potential, and proud mothers of children that would come in God’s time.

Obaseki, accompanied by Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, shared these comforting words during a zoom meeting with Edo women in diaspora.

Mrs. Obaseki’s comments were in response to a viral video in which Oshiomhole made remarks about her being childless.

Addressing over 200 women, who joined the zoom meeting from various countries, Obaseki reminded them that everyone was created by God for a purpose.

“My words of comfort to you, like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths, and evacuations of babies who died in our wombs

” And as a result, have no children to show for the pain we have endured, is this: You are not barren.

“I dare to call you fruitful. You and I are potential and proud mothers of children that will come in God’s time. Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming,” she said.

Obaseki highlighted that her contributions to society have gone beyond the biological aspect of motherhood.

“Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society.

“There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfill God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood,” she added.

Obaseki also shared a message of encouragement for women who, like herself, have faced the pain of miscarriages and stillbirths, urging them not to feel discouraged or defined by their losses.

Speaking further, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo thanked the women for attending the meeting and promised to continue all of Betsy Obaseki’s programmes for women and the girl child in Edo if her husband was elected.

In her welcome address, the founder of the group, Mrs. Adesuwa Obasohan, promised to support Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy, just as the group had supported Governor Godwin Obaseki