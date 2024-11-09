Shaw hat-trick inspires Man City to win over Spurs

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League table with a punishing victory over Tottenham.

Shaw, the league’s leading goalscorer, netted twice during a dominant first-half display and added a third after the break as Spurs were incapable of mounting a comeback.

It took just 24 seconds for Shaw to score the opener, robbing possession from Tottenham’s Clare Hunt and sliding it past goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

She caused countless problems for centre-back Hunt, who was replaced at half-time, but only after Shaw had made it 2-0, heading in Lauren Hemp’s cross.

READ ALSO: Power Crisis: PRP chieftain urges Tinubu to declare…

The hat-trick was complete after an hour when Shaw combined with Hemp again to slot in her low cross at the back post, seconds after Jill Roord had made it 3-0.

Gareth Taylor’s side, playing at Etihad Stadium for the first time this season, entertained home supporters with a strong performance and should have added to their tally.

Hemp hit the woodwork, Roord had another goal disallowed for offside in the build-up, while Aoba Fujino and Yui Hasegawa came close.

Spurs’ only real opportunity came in the first half when Matilda Vinberg was inches away from connecting with Bethany England’s pacy cross at the back post.

Overall, it was another disappointing evening for Tottenham, who have won just two of their seven WSL matches so far and have Arsenal to come next.

But, for City, it cemented their place at the top of the table as they continue to impress this season.

Shaw steals the show as Hemp partnership shines

Tottenham’s vulnerability at the back has been well documented – no other team in the league has conceded as many goals as them (18) in the WSL this season.

And City were eager to exploit this.

Within seconds, Shaw cemented her superiority, pouncing on Hunt’s hesitation and coolly sliding it beyond Spencer to kick off proceedings.

Her second goal was much easier – Hemp did the hard work on the left-hand side and Shaw, allowed space in the box by Hunt, was able to nod the ball into the bottom corner from a few yards out.

Shaw ran off to celebrate in front of City’s supporters, showing them her name on the back of her shirt and spreading her arms out to welcome her team-mates’ adulation.

In the background, Tottenham’s players huddled in the box to regroup but they were never given the chance as City’s relentless pressing and Spurs’ insistence on playing out from the back continued to be a recipe for disaster.

Hunt’s frustrations eventually got the better of her shortly before half-time when Shaw ran past her again and the Australian had no chance but to pull her down and concede a free-kick.

Spurs’ boss Robert Vilahamn had to react at half-time and he did, bringing on experienced defender Amy James-Turner, but it made little difference as City’s quality was too much to handle.

The threatening duo of Hemp and Shaw continued to thrive and they linked up again for a third goal, after Roord had capped off another strong performance with a thumping strike from close range.

It was the perfect evening at the club’s main stadium, where close to 10,000 supporters watched on as City showed why they are the team to beat in the WSL so far this campaign.