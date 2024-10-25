Senators split over funding for Zonal Development Commissions

…as lawmakers reject immunity for commissions’ Chief Executives

By Tunde Opalana

Lawmakers on the floor of the Senate at Thursday plenary were sharply divided over the source of funding for the various zonal development commissions created by the National Assembly.

The Senators as well struck out some provisions of section 23 of their establishment bills, conferring operational immunity on board and executives of the commissions.

This was consequent upon the clause by clause consideration of the South – South Development Commission Establishment bill 2024 in plenary Thursday which is used as operational and structural template for the other commissions.

The Senate Committee on Special Duties had in its report, recommended that 15% of Statutory allocations of member States in a commission, should be used to fund the commission by the federal government.

READ ALSO: Ogun tells residents of flood-prone areas to relocate

Argument was sparked by senators like Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP Kebbi North), Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC Lagos East ), Seriake Dickson ( PDP Bayelsa West ) etc, who raised observations on the recommendation.

Former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, said the provision would lead to litigation against the federal government by the State government as no state would like its statutory allocation to be tampered with in the process of funding a zonal development commission .

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, the 15% of statutory allocations of member States, recommended for funding of their zonal development commissions , would be litigated against by some state government”, he said.

In a bid to quickly correct the meaning read into the 15% statutory allocation of the State by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and many other Senators who indicated interest to comment, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, quickly rose to correct their impression.

Senator Barau in his explanation told the Senate that the 15% Statutory allocation of member states for funding of their zonal development commission, would not entail any deduction from their statutory allocation.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, the 15% of Statutory allocation of member states, recommended for funding of Zonal Development Commissions by the federal government, is not about deduction at all.

“What is recommended as contained in the report presented to us by the committee on Special duties and being considered by the Senate now, is that 15% of statutory allocation of member states in a zonal development commission would by way of calculation by the federal government, used to fund the commission from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“Each state has monthly statutory allocation, 15 % of which as contained in this report being considered, will be calculated by the federal government and removed from the consolidated Revenue Fund for funding of their Development Commission.

Not convinced by Barau’s explanation, many of the Senators indicated their interest to speak, but prevented from doing so by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio who said the provision was in order as constitutionally supported.

“We don’t need to be debating on whether 15% statutory allocation of member states in a commission would be deducted or not in view of provisions of section 162 ( subsection 4) of 1999 constitution which empowers the National Assembly to appropriate from either the Consolidated Revenue Fund or Federation Account.

“15 % of statutory allocation of member states , has been recommended by the Senate and by extension, National Assembly, for funding of their zonal development commission by the federal government, anybody who want to go court over that may do so “, he said.

He consequently put the question on adoption of the provision for voice votes to Senators and ruled that the ayes have it.

In his remarks after the passage of the consolidated bills, Akpabio thanked the Senators for spending several hours on final consideration and amendment of the Zonal Development Commission which, according to him, would serve as bedrock for the newly created Ministry of Regional Development.

The bills considered and passed are the South – South Development Commission Establishment Bill 2024, North West Development Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2024, South East Development Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2024 apart from the South West Development Commission Establishment Bill 2024 and North Central Development Commission Establishment Bill 2024 earlier passed.