Ogun tells residents of flood-prone areas to relocate

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday advised residents of flooded areas to relocate to higher ground.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, made this known in a statement in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some areas were affected by the recent release of water from Oyan Dam.

Some of the affected areas are in Isheri, Riverview Estate, Oshorun Estate, OPIC Estate, Arepo, Mawere, Akute, Alagbole, Orimerunmu, and Magboro.

Oresany noted that relocation had become necessary in response to the flooding situation in the areas, which was a result of the release of excess water by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (ORBDA) from the Oyan Dam.

He stated that the release of excess water from the dam was unavoidable to avert damage that might lead to unpalatable consequences.

Oresanya assured residents of the areas that the floodwater would start receding significantly from Oct. 25.

This, he added, would happen through waterways, watercourses, and canals dredged and provided for that purpose earlier by the state government, to ameliorate the problem.

He also assured that the Ogun State government was working assiduously with its Lagos counterpart and the federal government towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial flooding problems in the areas.