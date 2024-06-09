Senators move against illegal mining, attendant killings with legislation

..Bemoan ‘burial’ of 30 illegal gold miners in Niger

BY HARUNA SALAMI

The huge cost of illegal mining in human lives and the economy have triggered the efforts of the National Assembly to curb the menace through appropriate legislation.

The most disturbing one is the recent incident of the landslide that buried 30 informal miners alive in a gold mining site in Niger state.

Of course, it is no longer news in Nigeria that the insecurity ravaging the country with the attendant high cost in terms resources allocation to the security forces and the danger to the lives of personnel has its strong nexus with illegal mining.

Bringing the incidence in Niger State to national discourse, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) moved a motion on “urgent need to address incident of the landslide that buried alive over 30 informal miners in a gold mining site in Farin Doki community, Shiroro Local Government, Niger State” at plenary in Abuja.

Sani said on June 3, a catastrophic rockslide occurred at the open pit gold mine, resulting in 30 local informal miners buried alive in the Farin Doki Community, near Erena in Shiroro LG in Niger East senatorial district.

He said the miners, in their quest for gold and lithium minerals, met their untimely death, as the avalanche caved in, burying them under tons of rubbles.

The lawmaker said the unfortunate and tragic incident underscored the urgent need for comprehensive and holistic action to be taken to frontally address the dangers faced and posed by local mining activities taking place across the country.

Sani said, it was imperative to secure the mining sites to forestall future occurrence and avoid further loss of life.

“This will go a long way to ensure that mining activities are conducted safely and legally to prevent future tragedies and improve the overall well-being of miners across the country”.

In a similar vein, the Niger state Governor, Mohammed Bago disclosed that the state government has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Army in enforcing the ban on illegal mining in the state.

Bago said this while speaking to journalists in Abuja over the recent collapse of a mining site in the state.

The governor who decried the activities of illegal and artisanal miners in the state, regretted the impact on the environment.

He was optimistic that partnering with the Nigerian Army would strengthen the task force established to execute the ban on illegal mining in the State.

According to him Shiroro and Munya local government areas are the worst hit by insecurity in the state, due to the activities of illegal and artisanal miners.

In another development, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) leading the debate on a “Bill for an Act to make provisions for Nigeria Gold Reserve Industry Framework” said the Bill presents a significant opportunity to drive economic growth and diversification by creating a conducive environment for investment in the gold sector, that can attract both domestic and foreign investors, stimulate job creation, and boost revenue streams for the government.

“By adhering to international best practices in gold mining and trading, the Nigerian Gold Reserve Bill positions Nigeria as a reliable and responsible player in the global gold market which will enhance our competitiveness on the international stage and strengthens investor confidence in our gold industry”.

According to her, countries like Brazil, Russia India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are shining examples of how strategic utilization of gold reserves can yield significant economic benefits. For the most part of 2023, the BRICS coalition has risen as a significant force in the global economy. The alliance made impressive strides in de-dollarization of the global economy. The BRICS is using gold to facilitate a shift in global demand away from the US Dollar.

“Central Banks globally, have been increasing reserves held in gold as a hedge against currency volatility and geopolitical risks. The Reserve Bank of India, for instance, which has 822.09 tones in reserve, even holds 50% of this gold reserve domestically, through similar legislative frameworks as being proposed in this Bill

She said the “exceptional quality of gold found in Nigeria signifies a substantial growth opportunity”, especially given the global demand for gold in various sectors. By capitalizing on gold’s intrinsic value, Nigeria can position itself as a key player in the global market”.

Therefore, it is not surprising that where the most devastating terrorists activities rage in the country, such as Zamfara, Katsina, Niger states are were these natural resources like gold, lithium, etc are found and illegal mining rampant.

The National Assembly, in its efforts to find lasting solution to the insecurity in the country, the 9th Assembly organised a security summit with all the stakeholders in the sector, x-rayed the various issues and came up with a powerful report which was submitted to the executive arm of government, but nothing was heard about since then.

Various motions and powerful resolutions were put together and sent to the executive, but that was the end.

No wonder, last Thursday the Senate again urged President Bola Tinubu to direct thorough review of strategies employed by security agencies as parts of Katsina was under bandits control.

Apparently because the current strategy is not achieving the desired results, the upper chamber told Tinubu to direct a thorough review and evaluation of the strategies employed by security agencies in the North West region and also consider the deployment of additional security personnel/special task force to the identified hotspots to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

Many senators expressed their minds while contributing to a motion on “Urgent need to review security approach in addressing banditry attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi states in the Northwest of Nigeria sponsored by Senator Nasiru, Sani Zangon Daura (Katsina North).

The Senate noted that Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states have been plagued by escalating banditry attacks, resulting in ‘loss of lives, kidnapping for ransom, displacement of communities and disruption of socio-economic activities.

He was concerned that the incessant banditry attacks on communities in Northwest region will “significantly impact food production and agricultural activities, jeopardising food security and livelihoods of the people in affected States of the region, especially in the present raining season”.

Contributing to the motion, Senator Muntari Dandutse (Katsina South) said in his senatorial district over a week, these bandits, criminals and terrorists killed 122 people in Faskari, Bakori, Malunfasi and Kankara Local Governments. Also one of the wards in Faskari Local Government Area has been taken over by the bandits who now perform the functions security agencies, including escorts and the decide days people will be allowed to go out for legitimate duties.

“Unless we are honest, committed and have political will to deal with these criminal elements, because they are not above the law, as a matter of fact, if there is a coordinated and converted efforts of the security agencies in collaboration with state governors and local vigilantes, I believe it will be a thing of the past.

“On May 27, 2024, between Seme and Yankara in Faskari LG along Sokoto Road, the armed bandits in the early hours ambushed a newly acquired Armoured Personnel Carrier with rocket launcher and destroyed that very APC.

“The escalating violence and banditry in Katsina state and Northern region pose significant threat to all facets of development.

He said North West region is highly affected and the economic situation they are in is very unfortunate with 50,000 farms not accessible because of banditry and other criminality.

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (Benue South) recalled that right from the 8th and 9th Senate the issue of security has been on the front burner of national discuss. In those days it used to be Boko Haram in the North East. Today it is banditry, herdsmen attack, kidnappings in the North West, North Central.

There was a time we said in this hallowed chamber that the time to take decisive action is now. I think the action required now goes beyond reviewing our security architecture, which was the subject of our security summit in the 9th Senate which could have put paid to this current situation that we find ourselves. From the 9th Senate to date, the issue of security is still a talk shop. It is dovetailing from security on the land into food insecurity, the greatest of all insecurities .

Moro said it has come to a point where the president would call a meeting of the stakeholders and lock themselves in a room “until they have found the solution, they shouldn’t come out”.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), former Senate Leader said “the entire North West and North Central are on fire, there is virtually no security anywhere”.

He said all the senatorial districts of Kebbi state are not safe. “In fact some of my own political associates, indeed a very close political associate of mine has been kidnapped about three days ago. We have been trying to follow the kidnappers; we paid ransom and I’m afraid from the information we get from security agencies, they have killed the person with the associates”.

Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) in his contribution said Nigeria has the best and most equipped military in Africa”, adding that “the entire bandits in the country are not more than 10,000 that are making life unbearable for 200 million citizens”.

He said President Bola Tinubu should give security chiefs a timeline to end insecurity or be shown the way out, just as he raised concern about complicity of security personnel in the war against insecurity.

“Give them what they need and timeline. If they know that they will lose their positions, they will sit up”.

For Neda Imasuen (Edo South), “we have been going round the circle and nothing will happen we try state police”.

He said they should ask ex-governors in the chamber if they couldn’t have tackled insecurity if they had state police.

Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua (Katsina Central), Chairman Senate Committee on Army lamented that “as at now, the capital component of the 2024 budget of the Army has not been released, asking rhetorically “with what do we expect them to fight the battle”.

The lawmakers were unanimous in their resolve to come with a holistic law that will guide the mining sector in line with international best practice.

It is therefore very clear that the cost of insecurity caused mainly by illegal mining in terms human lives and economic losses are enormous and calls for urgent actions to stem the tide before Nigeria can make any meaningful development.