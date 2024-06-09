EFCC nabs 127 suspected fraudsters at ‘Yahoo Party’ in Akure

…as military neutralises scores of terrorists

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested One Hundred and Twenty Seven (127) suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.

The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “ Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Akure, Ondo State.

Credible intelligence showed that the alleged party was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 but was later moved to Saturday to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC.

The suspects have given useful information to investigators of the Directorate.

Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, phones, laptops, motor-cycle, wristwatches and many incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In a related development, the military last week continues to win in all the theatres of operations against the insurgents and other criminal elements in the country with troops neutralising a total of 202 terrorists, arrested 437 others just as over 352 terrorist combatants surrendered.

Three perpetrators of oil theft were also arrested by the troops who denied them and others illegally in the South South of the country of an estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Eighteen Million One Hundred and Seventy One Thousand Naira (N718,171,000.00) only.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this in a statement, added that troops rescued a total of 209 kidnapped hostages across the theatres of operations.

He said that troops recovered 201 assorted weapons and 5,346 assorted ammunition with the breakdown as follows: 3 G3 rifles, 105 AK47 rifles, 4 AK49 rifles, 17 locally fabricated gun, 37 dane guns, 9 pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, 2 double barrel guns, 2 single barrel guns, one pistol, 6 locally fabricated pistol, one revolver rifle, one damaged PKT, 4 grenades, one RPG bomb, one charger and 4 bandoliers.

Others are: 3,232 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 833 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 59 rounds of 9mm ammo, 28 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 1,017 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 177 live cartridges, 118 magazines, 9 baofeng radios, 8 vehicles, 118 motorcycles, 10 vehicles, 3 bicycles, 44 mobile phones and the sum of N74,702,320.00 only amongst other items.

While troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 28 dugout pits, 15 boats and 55 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 7 cooking ovens, 7 vehicles, 8 mobile phones, 2 pumping machines, 2 baofeng radios, one outboard engine and 45 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 707,200 litres of stolen crude oil, 149,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 400 litres of DPK.

Details of the report show that the JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN KAI (NORTH EAST) between 27 and 29 May 2024, received a total of 352 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists combatants and their families comprising of 34 adult males, 110 adult females and 208 children who surrendered to troops in Gwoza, Konduga, Bama, Kukawa, Mafa and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State.

It also showed that between 29 May and 3 Jun 2024, “a total of 399 terrorist comprising 61 adult males 114 adult females and 224 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.

While between 1 and 3 June 2024, three BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists fighters surrendered to troops in Bama and Kaga LGAs of Borno State.

A summary of its operations within the week that in “overall, troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralized 80 terrorists, arrested 56 suspects and rescued 60 kidnappers hostages. Troops recovered 2 G3 rifles, 61 AK47 rifles, 6 fabricated rifles, 21 dane guns, 2 double barrel guns, one RPG bomb tube,

Others are “4 grenades, one damaged PKT, 77 magazines, 2,064 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 375 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 888 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 32 live cartridges, 4 bandoliers, 4 baofeng radios, 3 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, one bicycle, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N271,700.00 only amongst others.”

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN operating in North Central neutralized 16 insurgents, arrested 72 violent extremists and rescued 29 kidnapped hostages. The troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles, 5 fabricated rifles, one dane gun, 3 pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, one locally fabricated pistol, one pistol, 15 magazines, 539 rounds of 7.62mm special, 67 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 26 rounds of 9mm ammo, 62 live cartridges, 2 motorcycles and 4 mobile phones amongst others.

In same North Central, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 13 violent extremists and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 3 AK49 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, 146 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 9 live cartridges, 4 bandoliers, one magazine and one laptop amongst others.

Overall, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in North West neutralized 54 terrorists, arrested 131 terrorists and rescued 44 kidnapped hostages, Troops recovered 40 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, 2 fabricated rifles, 4 dane guns, 2 single barrel guns, 346 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 134 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 12 magazines, 30 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones amongst others.

In same vein, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH North West neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 35 suspects and rescued 25 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 4 fabricated rifles, 2 dane guns, 3 fabricated pistols, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 142 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 20 rounds of 9mm ammo, one magazine, 5 motorcycles and 11 mobile phones amongst others.

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in South South recovered 707,200 litres of stolen crude oil, 149,700 litres of illegally refined AGO and 400 litres of DPK. Additionally, Troops discovered and destroyed 28 dugout pits, 15 boats and 55 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 7 cooking ovens, 7 vehicles, 8 mobile phones, 2 pumping machines, 2 baofeng radios, one outboard engine and 45 illegal refining sites.

In the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA neutralized 30 terrorists, arrested 50 violent extremists and rescued 30 kidnapped hostages.

Troops recovered 6 AK47 rifles, 7 dane guns, 4 pump action guns, 12 magazines, 115 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 129 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 45 live cartridges, 21 cartridges (expended), 11 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones amongst other.

Major General Buba said all recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.