Security officers invade house of Titilayo Kehinde in Laos who aid the activity of LGBTQ+ members

Sequel to an incident that happened in May 2018 in Dolphin area of Ikoyi Obanlede, Lagos where policemen invaded the house of one Titilayo Kehinde for aiding the activities of members of LGBTQ+ and not just aiding but suspected to be one of the LGBTQ+ members.

Unfortunately for the policemen that came, Titilayo Kehinde was not around but Titilayo’s mother and her family members witnessed the unexpected attack from those Officers in terms of harrassment that the family members knew where Titilayo ran to, one of her sisters was taken away with hope that Titilayo would be forced to appear at their divisional police station.

Our reporter gathered that the issue started a couple of years ago in their University days when one of her friends called Maureen was living with Titilayo Kehinde due to inadequate hostel accommodation for girls, she later discovered that Maureen engaged in Bisexual activities but instead of discouraging Maureen to stop her bisexual activities Titilayo was aiding and abetting by giving her moral and financial support on Maureen sexual orientation on her Bisexual activities.

The police Officers notified Titilayo’s mother that Maureen had escaped arrest two previous nights ago during birthday party organized by one of her friends and some girls who were arrested confessed that she is their leader.

Titilayo was also accused of harbouring LGBTQ+ meetings in her house and her involvement in various LGBTQ activities in Lagos made the authorities strongly suspect that she’s one of them. These are the activities levelled against Titilayo Kehinde by the authority with the hope that when she returned to Nigeria she would be arrested and jailed for her action.

The information from their neighbours stated that the police authority thought Titilayo Kehinde came to Lagos, Nigeria for holiday not knowing that it was Titilayo’s younger sister that was around to pay a visit to their mother who had a strong resemblance with Titilayo.

Yesterday our reporter went back to the area to know an update on the incident. It was gathered that titilayo’s mother and her sister were taken to the hospital with various wounds for treatment. Her sister was admitted immediately but spent some couple of days in the hospital before she was discharged and was advised to seek further medical attention at the teaching hospital as a result of internal bleeding.

The information we got from the neighbours around was that Titilayo Kehinde was immediately notified to stay away from Nigeria for now that the issue that resulted her to leave Nigeria still persist and there is a risk in coming to her home country in Nigeria, especially her involvement in aiding and albetting alleagation of LGBTQ+ and being a member is against the Nigeria constitution and punishable with 14years imprisonment if arrested and found guilty by Nigeria police.

To avoid further occurence, the family members especially Titilayo’s mom due to her health condition ran away from their house in Dolphin area in Ikoyi, Lagos State for fear of being attacked again because the LGBTQ+ violates the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our reporter was further informed that police authority had ordered the arrest of affected members after the incident and they are looking for Titilayo Kehinde and her associates. We hope to update our readers as the event unfolds.

