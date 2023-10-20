EndSARS’ 3rd anniversary: Declare Oct 20 National Freedom Day, Okiro urges Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

As young Nigerians marked the 3rd anniversary of the anti- police brutality protest code named ‘EndSARS’, former Inspector General of Police, Sir (Dr) Mike Okiro, rtd, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare October 20 as National Freedom Day in commemoration of the collective struggles of the nation’s youths for justice.

He made the appeal at a press conference he addressed to mark the 3rd year EndSARS Memorial 2023/36th monthly Extra-Ordinary Zoom Session of The Diplomatic, Diaspora And National Strategic Stakeholders Forum.

The former police boss reasoned that by giving approval for the proposal for the National Freedom Day, the President would be proving to the whole world that he was never against the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate as it was widely speculated in some quarters in Nigeria and abroad.

Okiro, who is the Board Chairman of JusticeNOW International otherwise known as NigeriaFIRST Foundation, also lauded the President for his favourable disposition to having youthful persons in his cabinet.

Among others, he specifically commended President Tinubu for his strategic appointments of young Nigerians as ministers for Humanitarian And Poverty Alleviation,Communications and Digital Economy , Youth Development and Interior.

The former IGP as well gave kudos to Tinubu for considering other young persons for appointments into various offices within the Presidency and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The former IGP in his appeal to Tinubu said “Your Excellency, in your noble capacity as the Head of the Government of Nigeria, the full responsibility and powers now rest on your shoulders to do something remarkable to change the narratives of the #EndSARS for the better because this generation cannot forget the memories of October 20, 2020.

“As a body committed to the NigeriaFIRST advocacy, which seeks national Interest, patriotism and peaceful co-existence, we are therefore officially and publicly appealing, for the third time, thus using the instrumentality of Your Excellency’s Renewed Hope to appeal for Your Excellency’s Presidential Declaration of October 20th as National Freedom Day- to remember our collective struggles of our youths for justice.

“Your Excellency Mr. President, it will please you to know that the Institunalisation of October 20th as National Freedom Day (National Holiday) would be one of Your Excellency’s greatest legacy ever.

“It will show your true appreciation of your love for the youths as this development would serve as a sign of respect to the souls of departed at Lekki Toll Gate otherwise known as struggles for social justice.

“Already, one of our Organization’s advocacy for the EndSARS has been clearly witnessed which is your Excellency’s maximum engagement of youths and young People the governance structures of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We therefore use this opportunity to thank your Excellency for the strategic appointments of a truly young persons to serve as Hon. Ministers for Humanitarian And Poverty Alleviation as well as Minister for Youth Development and the Minister for Interior and several others in the Presidency.

“This is a great sign Your Excellency will approve this NATIONAL PROPOSAL (October 20) to further proof Your Excellency was never against the EndSARS Protest at the Lekki Toll Gate as it was widely speculated by some quarters in Nigeria and abroad”, he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the Organization’s Hon. Speaker and International President, Comrade Vik-Morrow in this diaspora strategic engagements, Okiro lauded Nigerian/African Diaspora stakeholders on whose shoulders rest the responsibility to supports your Excellency’s administration for the good of Nigeria.

