Sacking of 2,357 teachers illegal, wicked, Human rights group tells El-Rufai

By Idibia Gabriel

A group under the guise of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has described the sacking of 2, 357 teachers by Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration as vindictive, illegal and absolutely wicked.

The HURIWA in a statement lamented that the decision to sacked teachers, Including the National President of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Audu Amba, who was dismissed for allegedly refusing to sit for the competency test violated the relevant section of the Nigeria constitution.

HURIWA’S position was endorsed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko in a statement issued on Monday, DailyTimes gathered.

The compulsory test was conducted by Kaduna Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), with the highest score put at above 75 percent and below 40 percent lowest.

HURIWA statement also backed Ibrahim Dalhatu, Chairman of Kaduna State’s NUT, who earlier described the sacking of teachers as illegal.

The rights group said the decision to sack teachers in the state Contravened Section 42 of the Constitution, because adding that, “the governor being an employee of the voters in Kaduna State and his appointees are not subjected to such competency test thereby making the policy discriminatory.

Recall that the education board was said to have conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December, 2021 with 2,192 reportedly dismissed.

