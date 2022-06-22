Judge’s medical appointment stalls hearing of Ogun Obaship tussle

By Abiodun Taiwo

The medical appointment of Justice Nasiru Agbelu of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Division, has stalled hearing in the suit filed by the Amororo Ruling Family of Ipara Remo against the selection and installation of Onipara Remo, Oba Taiwo Taiwo.

The suit was adjourned until October 6, as the Judge told all parties in all suits listed for the day that he could not do much on the day, because he has an important medical appointment for 10 a.m.

At the last court sitting on the matter, the Amororo family had rejected overtures of out-of-court settlement over the matter as disclosed by the 11th defendant, Oba Taiwo Taiwo, through his lawyer, Olatunji Ayanlaja (SAN).

The Amororo Ruling House represented by Madam Adetimeyin Gbowowa, Prince Fatai Adeniji Sonola, Prince Muyiwa Adeyemi, and Prince Haruna Adewale, had dragged Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape; the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, and kingmakers at Ipara Remo, to court over an alleged imposition of Oba Taiwo on the ancient town.

Others dragged to court were the Secretary to Remo North Local Government Area; Olori Emo of Ipara Remo, Adekunle Ayoka; Oluwo of Ipara Remo, Oluwole Sorionola; the acting Olotu Iwarefa of Ipara Remo, Adeyemi Opadipe; the acting Apena of Ipara Remo, Chief Odubayo Ojeleye; Asipa Emo of Ipara-Remo, Owolabi Opadipe, and Balogun of Ipara-Remo, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi.

The Amororo family in a suit number HCS/90/2021 claimed that Oba Taiwo is not a member of Amororo Ruling House, and therefore, not entitled to have participated in the nomination exercise of the Onipara of Ipara.

The Amororo family maintained that the nomination process leading to the selection of Oba Taiwo for the vacant stool was null and void.

The royal family also noted that the selection process for the filling of the Onipara of Ipara Remo stool conducted by the kingmakers is contrary to the native law and custom of Ipara-Remo.

The ruling house, however, prayed the court for order setting aside the nomination and selection of Oba Taiwo as Onipara of Ipara-Remo Oba-elect.

The Amororo family further prayed the court for an order directing the state government to set in motion, another nomination and selection exercise towards the filing of the vacant stool of Onipara of Ipara Remo area of the state, DailyTimes gathered.

The ruling house also wants the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining Oba Taiwo from parading and holding himself out as the Onipara of Ipara-Remo

The prayers added: “An order setting aside the interview of nominated candidates for the selection of the Onipara of Ipara-Remo, by the 10th defendant not being saddled with the statutory role in the selection exercise of Onipara of Ipara chieftaincy.

“An order setting aside the purported nomination and selection of the 11th defendant as the Onipara of Ipara-Remo Oba elect.

“An order directing the first and fourth defendants to set in motion, another nomination and selection exercise towards the filing of the vacant stool of Onipara of Ipara Remo, Ogun State.

An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 11th defendant not being a member of Amororo Ruling House of Onipara of Ipara-Remo Chieftaincy from participating in the nomination and selection of the Onipara of Ipara-Remo Chieftaincy.

“An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 11th defendant from parading and or holding himself out as the Onipara of Ipara-Remo, Ogun State.

