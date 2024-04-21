S/ South APC zonal executive meets in Cross River

By Idongesit Inyang

The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region of Nigeria, Saturday, convened in Calabar to discuss crucial political issues bothering the zone.

Among those in attendance were State Chairmen Alphonsus Eba Esq, Cross River State Chairman; Chief Stephen Ntuk Ekpo, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State; Chief Tony Okocha, Chairman, Rivers State; and Hon. Jarrett Tenebe; Chairman, Edo State.

Speaking at the meeting, the Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Hon. Chief Victor Gaidom, said the meeting which was to work in synergy to strengthen the party in the zone.

Chief Gaidom, also said that the party particularly met to ensure that it emerges victorious in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election.

He said the meeting was highly successful with very fruitful discussions which included their agreement to work for the unity of the party across the South-South states.

In his words, he said: “We are using this opportunity to issue a warning to other political parties in Edo State, letting them know that the APC is ready to collect back the governance of the state.”

Governor Bassey Otu at the meeting, said he was happy to have hosted the Zonal executives of the party, and having been conferred with the responsibility of Zonal leadership.

Otu said “We needed to come together to deepen the APC in the South-South. Today, Cross River State is the only APC state in the South-South; we want to increase that number before we go to the next general election.”

He emphasized that APC has come to stay in Cross River State and that his administration is keyed into the renewed hope agenda of the federal government, which he said remains critical to the ‘People First’ mantra of his administration.

“We will not relent in our efforts as a government to offer the people confidence and prosperity in our programmes and policies” the governor added.