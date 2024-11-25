Presidency reacts to Kukah’s remarks on Tinubu’s leadership style

The Presidency has countered recent comments by Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, describing President Bola Tinubu as a deliberate reformer committed to transforming Nigeria.

In a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu’s leadership was lauded as the result of preparation and intent.

“He is not an accidental leader,” Onanuga asserted. “He even said it himself—he prepared for this office and is doing his best to lift this country higher than he met it.”

Onanuga addressed criticisms suggesting Tinubu’s leadership style might indicate struggles. He noted, “Reforms are not quick fixes. They take time, and Tinubu is committed to ensuring that while changes are implemented, those affected receive support and are not left behind.”

READ ALSO: Lagos PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu endorsements

Highlighting ongoing reforms, Onanuga praised Tinubu’s approach to taxation and the oil sector, noting that these efforts signal a deep commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s economy.

“He is touching every area and working tirelessly to turn things around,” Onanuga said, adding that the President’s acknowledgement of potential hardships reflects a leader attuned to the realities of governance.

The Presidency’s defence comes in response to Kukah’s critique, but it underscores Tinubu’s positioning as a reform-driven leader focused on long-term impacts rather than immediate results.