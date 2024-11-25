Adamawa Govt hosts seminar on enhancing strategic role in ational Ddevt

By Tom Garba

In a bid to solidify Adamawa State’s contribution to Nigeria’s national development, the state government, through its Social Mobilization Office, organized a seminar and interaction session themed “Sustaining Adamawa State’s Strategic Role in Stabilizing National Plan in Nigeria.” The event took place on [insert date], gathering key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the state’s developmental strategies.

Dr. Victor Dogo, the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Mobilization, spearheaded the initiative. He emphasized that the seminar aimed to explore actionable pathways for Adamawa State to reinforce its pivotal role in the execution of Nigeria’s national development agenda.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos Sunday, lauded the seminar’s theme as exceptionally relevant. He remarked, “This seminar comes at a time when our state is facing numerous challenges following the federal government’s subsidy removal. It provides an excellent platform to highlight the initiatives that the state government has adopted to mitigate these challenges and foster development.”

Governor Fintiri outlined an array of ongoing projects aimed at alleviating the hardship faced by citizens while promoting growth in human and infrastructural development. He urged the participants to engage deeply with the presentations to fully grasp the extent of the state’s commitment to progress.

The seminar featured a panel of esteemed speakers, including Chief Maurice Vunobulki, Professor Kayode Asaju of Federal University Wukari, Professor Ijasini John Tekwa, and Barrister Adukwu Gabriel. Their discussions covered vital performance indices related to agriculture, infrastructure, education, security, and the leadership approach of the Fintiri administration.

In his opening speech, Dr. Dogo called upon the citizens to unite in their efforts to actualize the vision of a prosperous Nigeria. He noted the significance of qualifying for presidential awards, which necessitate meeting national performance benchmarks aligned with overarching national goals and exemplary leadership.

Commissioner of Information and Strategy, James Iliya, praised the governor’s commitment to developmental projects throughout the state. He urged the citizens to continue supporting and praying for the governor, emphasizing the importance of communal effort in achieving the state’s development objectives.

The seminar included with question and answer session, where solutions were offered on how to move Adamawa State and Nigeria forward. The high point of the seminar was the presentation of awards of recognition to deserving individuals, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Adamawa State chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe.