Man kills brother’s wife in Jigawa – Police

By Kingsley Chukwuka

One Buhari Sule in Jigawa State has reportedly killed his brother’s wife, the State Police Command has confirmed to newsmen on Thursday.

The suspect, 25 years old, the Police said hailed from Gunka village in Jahun Local Government Area.

Spokesman for the Jigawa Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, told journalists in a statement that the suspects are believed to be mentally unstable.

Adam said reports from the community also indicate that the suspect also injured his neighbor’s daughter using a pestle.

According to the statement: “Following a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, and his patrol team swiftly responded and arrived at the scene.

“The victims were immediately taken to the General Hospital in Jahun for medical attention. Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as 20-year-old Ummi Saleh, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The second victim, six-year-old Hauwa Alkassim, remains hospitalized and is undergoing treatment”, Adam said.

Police said the deceased’s body has been released to her family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The suspect was promptly apprehended and is currently in police custody. Preliminary investigations suggest he may be suffering from mental health issues. Authorities have ordered a comprehensive medical evaluation to ascertain his mental condition”, the statement reads.