Lagos PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu endorsements

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed the idea of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, succeeding Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the state’s governor in 2027.

This follows endorsements by groups like the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, which suggested Seyi Tinubu could run for governor in Lagos. Another group, Friends of Seyi Tinubu, described him as a visionary leader with exceptional qualities.

Responding, Lagos PDP spokesperson Hakeem Amode rejected the proposition, saying, “Lagos will not serve him.”

He argued that governance should not become a family inheritance, warning that any attempt to impose Seyi would meet strong resistance.

“Governorship is not a gift,” Amode told Punch, adding that the people of Lagos showed their disapproval of the Tinubu political dynasty during the last presidential election by voting against the president.