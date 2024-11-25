South East Elders: Kanu’s release crucial for Peace, not Ekpa’s arrest

Igbo elders and leaders have dismissed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafra Prime Minister in Exile, as insufficient to end insecurity in the South-East.

Speaking on the region’s persistent challenges, they stressed that peace hinges on the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the prosecution of Ekpa for his alleged role in regional violence.

Prominent voices, including community leaders and clergy, have raised concerns. Rt. Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, condemned Ekpa’s incitement during a senator’s burial in Nnewi.

He criticised Ekpa’s imposition of sit-at-home orders across the region while his Ebonyi village remained unaffected.

“How can he destroy the economy of Igboland in the name of Biafra?” Bishop Okoye asked, urging Nigerian lawmakers to advocate for stringent action against Ekpa by Finnish authorities.

READ ALSO: Lagos PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu endorsements

The Bishop also highlighted the pressure on Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo to protect lives and property amidst escalating unrest.

“Our governor has suffered trying to secure the region. The Senate must prioritise this issue,” he added.

Traditional rulers echoed these sentiments. HRM Eze Philip Ajomiwe, former chairman of Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, warned that Ekpa’s arrest could worsen tensions unless Kanu is released.

“The continued detention of Kanu fuels resentment. Only his release can ease the rising insecurity,” Ajomiwe stated.

Similarly, Mr Kingsley Okanume, a businessman from Awka, expressed relief over Ekpa’s arrest but called for decisive prosecution.

“Bringing Ekpa back to Nigeria and holding him accountable for the killings will send a strong message,” he asserted.

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) urged a broader strategy to address the root causes of discontent. Executive Director Okechukwu Nwanguma emphasised the need for socio-political reforms to combat marginalisation, poverty, and unemployment.

“Without addressing these underlying issues, new separatist movements and violence will persist,” Nwanguma warned.

Nze Bartholomew Akaolisa highlighted the stark contrast between IPOB’s original mission to protect the Igbo people and Ekpa’s alleged support for violence. “Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network aimed to shield us from external threats, but Ekpa brought unknown gunmen who now terrorise our people,” Akaolisa lamented.

Akaolisa recommended publicly parading Ekpa across major South-East towns to resolve the crisis before prosecuting him. “Let the people see the man behind the mayhem,” he added.

As insecurity grips the South-East, many agree on one thing: addressing the region’s grievances requires arrests and dialogue and sustainable development to restore peace.