2027: We Expect More Govs Defecting To APC soon – Ganduje

… As NNPP leaders, Senator Kawu Others join ruling Party

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Abduallahi Umar Ganduje has asserted that more incumbent Governors, mostly of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, will soon join the Party, ahead of the 2026 general election in the country.

The former Governor of Kano State, also expressed confidence that the ruling Party will win all the forthcoming elections even before the general elections in 2027.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, while receiving decamped members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Kano State chapter, led by the Senator representing Kano South, Senator Kawu Ismailia, the APC National Chairman, who refused to reveal the secret, said the Party’s 2027 project, ‘is a done deal.’

Among the newly decamped politicians from Kano State are, Senator Kawu Sumaila, Kabiru Alhasan Rumum, House member, representing Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Sani Rogo, Zubairu Hamza Massu, member Kano State House of Assembly, Dr A B. Baffa Bichi, former Secretary to the State Government and Mohd Digol, former Commissioner in Kano State.

Others are, Abbas S. Abbas, former Commissioner in Kano State, Sha’aban Ibrahim Lawal, former Governorship candidate, Kano State, Badamasi Ayuba Danbatta, former member, House of Reps, and Idris Dankuwa, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Ganduje, speaking with journalists said: “In APC, we believe in our President, Bola Ahmed Tunbu, his economic reforms, ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

“Now, there is another channel that has been opened through advocacy, through dialogue, convincing some highly and even elected Governors to come into the Party, you can see what has happened now.

“We started with democratically, electing Governors, especially in Edo State, who was in PDP, we elected, succeeded in winning the election, he is now in APC.

“The Governor of Delta State is now in APC, including his cabinet, including all members of the State Assembly and House of Representatives; the timber and caliber of PDP, are now, in APC.

“So you can see that we are expanding.

I don’t want to reveal our secret, but what I am telling you is that APC 2027 is a done deal.”

When asked about rumours of more State Governors joining the APC, Gandjue said, “more Governors are coming into APC, I assure you, places where we have election, APC will win those elections.

Also speaking, Senator Kawu, who led other defectors into the APC said: “This is the coming together of like-minds in NNPP, Kano state.

“I will refer you to 2023 general election. Go and check the results. I mean the Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives elections, where we contested the same day, the same polling unit with Kwankwaso, you will understand what I am saying.”