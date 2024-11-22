PDP greater than Wike, Damagun -NASS Caucus

…assures party will bounce back

By Haruna Salami

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, has reiterated the party’s commitment to restructuring and regaining its electoral strength.

Speaking after the party’s National Assembly Caucus meeting on Wednesday, Senate minority Leader and Caucus leader, Senator Abba Moro addressed concerns about the party’s recent setbacks and ongoing efforts to prepare for future electoral challenges.

Moro emphasized that the PDP remains resilient despite recent losses, including gubernatorial elections, and is strategizing to strengthen the party.

“We discussed the affairs of the party, particularly as we approach a critical meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC)to take vital decisions on the state of the PDP.

“We are intensifying efforts to ensure the party grows stronger and prepares for subsequent elections without distractions.”

Addressing allegations of vote buying in recent elections, Moro expressed concern over the state of Nigeria’s democracy and the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Everyone is worried about Nigeria’s democracy,” adding that “INEC has faced criticism, but every failure is a lesson. We must ensure that mandates stolen from the people, like in Edo State, are restored. Failure should become a mechanism for future success.”

Responding to criticisms of PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, Moro dismissed claims that his leadership has been detrimental to the party.

“The PDP is not just about one individual,” he stated. “Damagun is the acting chairman, but PDP is about all its members. We are working round the clock to return the PDP to its winning ways.”

He also downplayed the influence of PDP members like FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who has been associated with the APC.

Moro likened such political dynamics to bipartisan endorsements seen in the United States, emphasizing that PDP remains focused on rebuilding.

“Anyone working against the PDP today will have to contend with the resilience of PDP members,” he warned.

Highlighting the party’s long-standing reputation, Moro described the PDP as a resilient brand that has always bounced back from challenges.

“PDP is a brand,” he declared. “Despite temporary setbacks, we will bounce back. Once our electoral laws are strengthened, future election results will not be the same.”

When asked who should be blamed for the party’s challenges, Moro refrained from finger-pointing, stating, saying “the most important thing is that something is not right. We are working to fix it, and we will get it right”.