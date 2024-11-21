INEC issues Certificates of Return to Aiyedatiwa, Adelami

…as Ganduje said APC ‘ll win Oyo, Osun for Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday issued certificates of return to both Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Olaide Adelami as Governor- Elect and Deputy Governor – Elect of Ondo State.

Both, who are candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were declared winner by INEC after winning in all the 18 local government areas in last Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The Commission in satisfying the constitutional mandate in section 72 of the Constitution of validating victory of the elected governor and his deputy, National Commissioner, Prof. Kunle Ajayi standing in for Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on behalf of INEC presented the certificates at a brief ceremony held at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Ajayi said issuance of certificate marks culmination of the democratic process for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

He commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct during the election saying the atmosphere was devoid of crisis and infractions.

The National Commissioner in charge of the Ondo election said INEC remain steadfast in conducting credible elections in the country and that the commission is consistent in attaining the goal of “becoming the best election management body in the world”.

Ajayi commended all stakeholders particularly government agencies like security agencies, election observers and their media for discharging their duties according to the rule of engagement.

“The voters attitude was generally impressive and there was no major electoral violence incident recorded.

“INEC remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring free, fair, credible, inclusive, and conclusive elections.

“The recently concluded Ondo State governorship election is a testament to our dedication to upholding these values.

“I will like to thank every stakeholder that contributed toward the successful conduct of this election from the voters, for coming out”, Ajayi concluded.

The Governor- elect, Mr. Aiyedatiwa appreciated the people of Ondo State for giving him the mandate.

He promised to run an open door government, be fair to all irrespective of political affiliation .

Aiyedatiwa urged all indigenes to join hands with him and his deputy to achieve Ondo State of their dreams while he promised to remain focus on infrastructural development across the 18 local government areas of the state.

While appreciating the leadership of the ruling APC for yielding the platform to him to contest election, he promised not to let the party down.

Addressing journalists after the ceremony, National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje reiterated his determination to ensure that the party captures both Oyo and Osun states currently in the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ganduje said it will be an honor done to President Bola Tinubu to deliver the entire states in his South West geopolitical zone to APC.

According to him, winning all the South West state by APC will be an icing on the cake for a re-election bid of President Tinubu in 2027.

“We are going to do everything democratically possible to capture both Oyo and Osun states”, he said.

Notable APC leaders at the event include; the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, members of the party’s NWC, members in the National Assembly and Ondo State House of Assembly, Prof. Borofice Ajayi and Chief Olusola Oke.